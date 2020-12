Salty, BANkaJI b2b Synthe, Shakes, Guest.List

WE’RE EXCITED ABOUT THIS ONE!

UNmanifested Brings You:

Salty 12:30

BANkaJI b2b Synthe 11:00-12:30

Shakes 10:00-11:00

Guest.List 9:00-10:00

Doors @ 8

December 12th!

There’s tons of art in this place.

Wear your onesie & your mask

18+

Masks will be enforced • Temp Checks at Door• Outside/ Inside Event • No Tickets at Door

Tickets are $20 on eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/salty-stone-cup-tickets-130439143991