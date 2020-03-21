Sam Bush and The Travelin' McCourys

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Mandolinist Sam Bush has released seven albums and a live DVD over the past two decades. In 2009, the Americana Music Association awarded Bush the Lifetime Achievement Award for Instrumentalist. Punch Brothers, Steep Canyon Rangers, and Greensky Bluegrass are just a few present-day bluegrass vanguards among so many musicians he's influenced. Looking back at the last 50 years of playing newgrass, with the elements of jazz improvisation and rock-&-roll, jamming, playing with New Grass Revival, Leon, and Emmylou; "it's a culmination of all of that," says Bush. 

