February 25th, rising star Sam Wolfe brings techno to Chattanooga, as he stops through on his national Disruption Tour.

Joining Sam is professional violinist Carolyn Alford, who will be performing alongside him, for a performance you will never forget.

Supporting artists for the evening will be Vesper Azur, Mystery Box, and veteran DJ Kevin Bell.

Taproom opens at 4pm with food service until 9pm. Ages 21+ for the show.