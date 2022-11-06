The Annual Sandy Erickson Race for Christian Education 5K and Fun Run is a community event in Collegedale, TN. It is a timed race with awards given to the top finishers per grade/age group. All racers will receive a finisher's medal. The course has some hills and weaves in and out of quiet neighborhoods, and the event raises funds for the Collegedale Academy's Worthy Student/Financial Aid Fund.
Sandy Erickson Race for Christian Education 5K + Fun Run
to
Collegedale Adventist Middle School 4856 College Drive East, Ooltewah, Tennessee 37363
