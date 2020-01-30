Sandy Ewen: Solo Guitar Improvisations

Exile Off Main Street 1634 Rossville Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Sandy Ewen is a sound artist, visual artist and architect. Ewen’s audio practice focuses on extended guitar techniques, improvisation, graphic scores and interdisciplinary collaboration. Her unique approach to guitar incorporates a wide array of implements – railroad spikes, sidewalk chalk, threaded bolts, steel wool and other items become an arsenal of abstraction.

