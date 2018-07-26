Sangria Flight Night with Cole Jackson

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Combining indie and jazz, Cole Jackson will be performing live on the patio. Start your weekend early with Sangria Flight Night and $5 Fried Mushroom appetizers.

*Music weather permitting.

Info
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
423-485-3050
