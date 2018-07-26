Sangria Flight Night with Cole Jackson

Combining indie and jazz, Cole Jackson will be performing live on the patio. Start your weekend early with Sangria Flight Night and $5 Fried Mushroom appetizers.
*Music weather permitting.
1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
