Jason Lyles is bringing his high-energy acoustic show to the patio. He delivers an upbeat, caffeine-charged blend of power pop, alternative and roots rock style. Join us for a good time, and don’t be surprised when he plays your favorite 80s pop or 90s alt rock cover. We’ll also be serving Sangria Flight Night specials, including $7.50 sangria flights and $6 fried chicken and biscuit.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.