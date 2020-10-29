Smitty
Spend your Thursday on the patio with Smitty. Enjoy live, local music along with $7.50 sangria flights and $5 zucchini fries! We’ll see you on the patio!
to
1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
