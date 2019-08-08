Join us for $7.50 Sangria Flights and music on the patio by Jeff White.

“White has been a veritable beach bum since his birth in Florida where he grew up in a small island community. The island experience is imbued in his soul and it is conspicuous in his music. Proficient on bass, guitar, keys, drums and percussion, White credits such influences as Sublime, Bob Marley, Stevie Wonder, Sam Cooke, Jack Johnson, Barrington Levy and Paul Simon. No neophyte to touring, he has delighted audiences with his brand of “acoustic roots soul” in 47 U.S. states, several Central and South American countries and many Caribbean islands including St. Thomas where he is now based.”

*Music scheduled weather permitting