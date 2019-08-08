Jeff White

to Google Calendar - Jeff White - 2019-08-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jeff White - 2019-08-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jeff White - 2019-08-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - Jeff White - 2019-08-08 18:00:00

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for $7.50 Sangria Flights and music on the patio by Jeff White.

“White has been a veritable beach bum since his birth in Florida where he grew up in a small island community. The island experience is imbued in his soul and it is conspicuous in his music. Proficient on bass, guitar, keys, drums and percussion, White credits such influences as Sublime, Bob Marley, Stevie Wonder, Sam Cooke, Jack Johnson, Barrington Levy and Paul Simon. No neophyte to touring, he has delighted audiences with his brand of “acoustic roots soul” in 47 U.S. states, several Central and South American countries and many Caribbean islands including St. Thomas where he is now based.”

*Music scheduled weather permitting

Info

1885 Grill 3914 Saint Elmo Ave., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
4234853050
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Jeff White - 2019-08-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jeff White - 2019-08-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jeff White - 2019-08-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - Jeff White - 2019-08-08 18:00:00
DI 16.29

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

July 19, 2019

Saturday

July 20, 2019

Sunday

July 21, 2019

Monday

July 22, 2019

Tuesday

July 23, 2019

Wednesday

July 24, 2019

Thursday

July 25, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours