Join us for $7.50 seasonal sangria flights, $5 fried zucchini and music by Matt Downer on the patio.

Chattanooga native, Matt Downer, performs traditional old-time music on fiddle, banjo and guitar. Growing up on Sand Mountain, he learned to play music from his grandfather and the elder musicians of the area. A veteran performer, he has played at various venues and festivals including - Rock City, Tivoli, Nightfall, Riverbend and the International String Band Festival, performing with legendary artists, such as, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Pokey Lafarge, Jack Rose, Michael Hurley and Norman Blake. His most recent album was recorded without electricity, directly to wax cylinders, on a 1906 Edison Gramophone at the MTSU Center for Popular Music.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.