Saris & Safaris: International Women's Day Celebration

Amani Chattanooga 420 South Willow Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Join Amani Chattanooga and Dekko Trading for an evening of international snacks, shopping, and stories in celebration of International Women’s Day. Thursday, March 8, 6-8pm at Amani Chattanooga, 420 S. Willow Street.

International Women's Day is a day to celebrate the stories and impact of women around the world. It's also a chance to advocate for women in life and work. Amani Chattanooga and Dekko Trading are hosting a family-friendly event, “Saris and Safaris: An International Women’s Day Celebration,” the evening of March 8th at the Amani Chattanooga showroom on South Willow Street in the Highland Park neighborhood. Susie Helton of Dekko Trading will be sharing about her recent trip to Jaipur India to meet with the Dekko artisans, and Carrie Mixon of Amani Chattanooga will speak about how social enterprises are addressing common issues women face around the world.

Also get a taste of Indian and Kenyan culture with snacks, drinks, coloring, and shopping for diverse handcrafted products. Attendance is free and all proceeds from sales provide stable, fair employment for Indian and East African artisans.Both organizations seek to alleviate poverty in the global South through ethical businesses that sell a range of products handcrafted by the local artisans. RSVPs to Facebook event appreciated.

For more information on the host organizations visit www.dekkotrading.com and www.amaniafrica.org.

For any questions about the event contact Carrie Mixon at shopchatt@amaniafrica.org.

