Saturday Night Boxing: Independence Day Edition

Chattanooga Convention Center 1 Carter Plaza, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

Grind Nation Promotions Presents "Saturday Night Boxing" Independence Day Edition at the Chattanooga Convention Center in Downtown Chattanooga, Saturday July 1st, 2017. This is an event you do not want to miss, with the Scenic City's own, USA Tennessee State Welterweight Champion DeMarcus "All Business" Rogers as the main event and USA Tennessee State Super Welterweight Champion Avious "Tha Underdog" Griffin as the Co- Main Event and other exciting fighters from all over the USA to fill the undercard. Start your independence day celebrations off the with Grind Nation Promotions and exciting Live Professional Boxing. Two Champions from the same city on the same card! See you Saturday July 1st!

Ticket Info >>>>

Front Row Ringside Seats $50

General Admission (DOOR ONLY) $20

For Ringside tickets or more info visit www.chattanoogaboxing.net or call 678-554-7697.

