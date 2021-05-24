How to Save for an Adult Gap Year

We can probably all agree that taking a year off (especially after 2020) would be great, but how do you plan something like that?!

We've got you covered. In this class, you will learn everything you need to plan for a year, or at least a few months, to rest and travel.

You will learn how to plan your self-funded sabbatical, planning where to go and what to do, determining how much money you need, setting and reaching savings goals, PLUS the surprising things you will need to consider before taking a year to recharge!

About the teacher:

Rebecca Brooks is a Finance and Success Coach, and the owner of R&D Financial Coaching.

Before launching into entrepreneurship Rebecca and her business partner/husband, Dylan Pollock, achieved their goal of Financial Freedom while saving over $100K to quit their jobs and travel the country. Now they are committed to helping you improve your quality of life by improving your finances, finding life-work balance, living life on your terms, and pursuing your purpose!