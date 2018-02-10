Enjoy tasting wines from around the world with a special emphasis on regional wines from Dahlonega and Ocoee while strolling through the delightful greenhouses of the Barn Nursery. This festive event includes tasty tapas from local restaurants, a silent and live auction, and discounts on items sold at the Barn Nursery. As you sample, learn about watershed protection efforts of many of our colleagues from South Chickamauga Creek, Tennessee River Gorge, North Chickamauga Creek, Chattanooga Creek, Mountain Creek and Stringer's Branch, and the Tennessee Aquarium!
Save Water, Drink Wine
The Barn Nursery 1801 East 24th Street Place, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
