Save Water, Drink Wine!

Our largest annual fundraiser supporting and celebrating our local watersheds is BACK-- it just looks a little different this year! Join us outdoors at Crabtree Farms for an evening of food, drink, and community. Enjoy local beers, global wines, and bites by Lupi's and Fud Vybes as you explore six area watersheds represented by the community members and professionals devoted to protecting them.

Tickets include unlimited food, beverages, and the opportunity to interface with community members who have devoted themselves to protecting water quality in Chattanooga! General admission tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite and in person at The Gear Closet. To sponsor a table or purchase a designated driver ticket (half price), please contact us via Facebook or email or visit us at the Gear Closet! Rain or shine, we can't wait to see you on the farm!

This event is 21+. Masks will be provided AND required while not consuming food or beverages.

Designated driver tickets (no drinks for you, but access to the event and everything else included!) are 1/2 price ($25) and can be purchased by emailing lillian@mywaterways.org.

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
