Save Water, Drink Wine (and Beer)

Chattanooga Street Tavern 123 Chattanooga Street, LaFayette, Georgia

WaterWays' 10th annual Save Water, Drink Wine at Crabtree Farms!

Our largest annual fundraiser supporting and celebrating our local watersheds is BACK!

Join us outdoors at Crabtree Farms for an evening of food, drink, and community. Enjoy local beers, global wines, and bites by Lupi's and other local eateries as you explore six area watersheds represented by the community members and professionals devoted to protecting them. Rain or shine, we can't wait to see you on the farm!

This event is 21+

www.eventbrite.com/e/save-water-drink-wine-tickets-254572241427

Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
423 255 5608
