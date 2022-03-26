Save Water, Drink Wine (and Beer)

× Expand WaterWays Clean Water, Healthy Communities

WaterWays' 10th annual Save Water, Drink Wine at Crabtree Farms!

Our largest annual fundraiser supporting and celebrating our local watersheds is BACK!

Join us outdoors at Crabtree Farms for an evening of food, drink, and community. Enjoy local beers, global wines, and bites by Lupi's and other local eateries as you explore six area watersheds represented by the community members and professionals devoted to protecting them. Rain or shine, we can't wait to see you on the farm!

This event is 21+

www.eventbrite.com/e/save-water-drink-wine-tickets-254572241427