Savory Sunday Open Mic Session

to

Pan Cake Bakery 801 Dodds Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Free, community open mic session hosted by Rhyme N Chatt Interactive Poetry Organization

Info

Pan Cake Bakery 801 Dodds Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs, Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - Savory Sunday Open Mic Session - 2022-11-13 15:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Savory Sunday Open Mic Session - 2022-11-13 15:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Savory Sunday Open Mic Session - 2022-11-13 15:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Savory Sunday Open Mic Session - 2022-11-13 15:30:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

November 10, 2022

Friday

November 11, 2022

Saturday

November 12, 2022

Sunday

November 13, 2022

Monday

November 14, 2022

Tuesday

November 15, 2022

Wednesday

November 16, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours