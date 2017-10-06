Saxophonist Clint Schmitt and pianist David Walters

Come join UTC music faculty members Clint Schmitt and David Walters for an evening of music from the 20th century for saxophone and piano. Emotions range from playful to sultry, serious and contemplative to exuberant joy. It's a recital that will keep the listener enthralled.

The concert will include music by American composers Paul Creston, John Harbison, Robert Muczynski and George Gershwin. Creston’s colorful, tuneful, and lyrical Sonata is accessible and engaging. Harbison’s “San Antonio” sonata has some very clear touches of popular music styles mixed in. Muczynksi’s Sonata moves from a serious, introspective mood to being light and playful. Gershwin’s Three Preludes offer three uniquely American fusions of jazz, blues, and classical music in a perennially popular set.

Saxophonist Clint Schmitt holds faculty positions at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Southern Adventist University. He has performed the Boston Pops Orchestra, the Opera Company of Boston, the Pittsburgh Symphony, the Portland (Maine) Orchestra, the Peerless John Philip Sousa Band, and the New England Conservatory Orchestra. Performances in Chattanooga have included working with The Temptations, The Impressions, and two concerto appearances with The Chattanooga Symphony and Opera. He has twice led the Big Band Fever! Concerts with the CSO. Mr. Schmitt is a contributing member to the Worldwide Concurrent Premiers and Commissioning Fund, which has commissioned works for saxophone by composers Gunther Schuller, John Harbison, Michael Colgrass, and Larry Bell.

A highly versatile pianist, David Walters is as well-known in the field of jazz as he is for his extensive work in classical music. He has performed at universities throughout the area, including UTC, Bryan College, Southern Adventist University, Lee University, Chattanooga State, Covenant College, The University of the South, and Jacksonville State University. His performance resume includes many chamber music concerts, solo piano recitals, local and regional appearances with his jazz trio, numerous appearances throughout the area as a solo jazz pianist, and many public and private events, including the United States Governors Conference and an event for former President Gerald Ford. His jazz trio has played at Chattanooga's prestigious Riverbend Festival, for which the group received rave notices. Mr. Walters has appeared on five jazz CDs.