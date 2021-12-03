SCCA Holiday Open House

× Expand Scenic City Clay Arts Join us at SCCA for our Holiday Open House

Mark holiday shopping off your to-do list! Join SCCA at our Holiday Open House from 4-7 PM on Friday, December 3 for shopping, clay activities, and more.

Shop handmade pottery from local artists in our Mug Shop, purchase SCCA gift certificates for your friends and family to take a class at SCCA, or treat yourself to a class of your own. We will have 10% off in-person class registrations during the event! *Discounts do not apply to our grant-funded youth + family workshops.

Curious about SCCA’s studio? Let our staff show you around so you can get to know our space better. Active SCCA members are welcome to utilize the studio during these extended open hours.

Create a holiday tree! Play in the clay for free, or keep your creation for $5 and we will fire it and glaze it for you. There is a 4 week turnaround firing time for these holiday pieces, and you will be contacted when they are ready for pick up. We cannot guarantee that these pieces will be ready prior to Christmas.

Scenic City Clay Arts is located at 301 E. 11th Street in the basement of the ArtsBuild building, at the corner of King St. and 11th St.

Enter ArtsBuild through the lobby door facing 11th Street, and take the elevator down to the B level. Street parking is available, and there is also a free lot to the right of ArtsBuild.