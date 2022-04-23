SCCA Pottery & More Market

Stove Works 1226 E. 14th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Save the date for Saturday, April 23 from 10 AM - 3 PM for our next SCCA Pottery & More Market! This event will be hosted at Stove Works, located at 1250 E. 13th Street in Chattanooga, TN. Street parking is available on 13th and 14th Street. The event itself is happening at the corner of 14th Street + Holtzclaw, in the grassy courtyard area.

Enjoy supporting your favorite local potters, artists, and makers by shopping the day away. “Off the Grill” BBQ food truck, a pottery “smash booth,” a clay handbuilding project, music, and more fun! We strongly encourage all market attendees to wear masks, regardless of your vaccination status.

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Markets
423-883-1758
