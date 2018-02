Chattanooga Music Club presents the Scenic City Chorus (a chapter of Sweet Adelines, Int’l) in concert on Sunday, February 11, 2:30 pm, at Christ Church Episcopal 663 Douglas St. but sits right on McCallie Avenue.

This award-winning chorus sings 4-part women’s a cappella music in the barbershop style. Repertoire includes pop hits, show tunes, and traditional barbershop songs.

This family-friendly event is free & open to the public.