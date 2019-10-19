Scenic City Eggfest

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee

Big Green Egg enthusiasts, a.k.a. "EGGheads", travel from all over the region to participate and share in fun and festivities while cooks showcase their skills and talents. Proceeds benefit the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. $20 General Admission, FREE- children 12 & under.Ticket includes food, Coca-Cola drink tickets, class admission, and entertainment.

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
