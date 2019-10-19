Big Green Egg enthusiasts, a.k.a. "EGGheads", travel from all over the region to participate and share in fun and festivities while cooks showcase their skills and talents. Proceeds benefit the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. $20 General Admission, FREE- children 12 & under.Ticket includes food, Coca-Cola drink tickets, class admission, and entertainment.
Scenic City Eggfest
Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
-
ComedyJ. Bliss
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Parties & ClubsThe Colour Invasion
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Dormire
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal and Friends
Monday
-
Kids & FamilyTie Dye at Tennessee Riverpark
-
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatPops on the River
-
Concerts & Live MusicMark Andrew
-
-
This & ThatStar-Spangled Supper
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio