Scenic City Invitational – Pro Wrestling

East Hamilton High School 2015 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

A 16 man, single elimination tournament held over the course of two nights. The 16 wrestlers are coming from 11 different states.

$15 for floor seating for each night. $10 general admission tickets each night. Money raised to benefit the East Hamilton High School Baseball team.

Last year, former 4 year starter for the UTC Football team,. Gunner Miller, won the tournament. Last years field included Matt Riddle(former UFC fighter), Chris Hero(recently signed with WWE), and Lio Rush(Recently signed with WWE) to name a few.

East Hamilton High School 2015 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
