Scenic City Mud Run

Greenway Farms 5051 Gann Store Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343

The CHI Memorial Scenic City Mud Run a 5K Mud Run will be on September 1, 2018 and will benefit the Southeast Tennessee Veterans Coalition. This 5k run is an obstacle course race with mud, constructed and natural obstacles. The event will be held at Greenway Farms in Hixson, TN. Participants must be 14 years of age or older. Costumes encouraged.

Info
Greenway Farms 5051 Gann Store Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Outdoor
