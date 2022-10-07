Scenic City Shakespeare in the Park - Hamlet

Scenic City Shakespeare Returns To Greenway Farms With HAMLET This October. Shakespeare's classic ghost story will have performances on Friday and Saturday evenings October 7 and 8, 14 and 15, and 28 & 29. Hamlet, the prince of Denmark, mourns and seeks revenge for the sudden death of his father, The King. Grief turns to madness as the truth of a murder most foul comes to light. Scenic City Shakespeare's fresh take on the bard's most well known tragedy includes original music, dance, and fight choreography provided by partner organizations Capoeira Chattanooga & BattleKat Combat.October 21 and 22 the company will premiere "Shakespeare from a Hat," a long form improvisational performance bringing a comedic and interactive twist to the famous characters, well known lines, and iconic scenes from Hamlet. Visit www.sceniccityshakespeare.org for reservations, vendor sign-up and general information including upcoming productions and educational programs. Stay up to date with all Scenic City Shakespeare has to offer by subscribing via Facebook and Instagram. Scenic City Shakespeare in the Park is presented through generous support from ArtsBuild, The TN Arts Commission, Friends of Hixson, and individual donations.

