Scenic City Shakespeare in the Park

Scenic City Shakespeare hosts their inaugural weekend of Shakespeare in the Park at Greenway Farms in Hixson, TN. Love’s Labour’s Lost will have two performances at the park on Friday, May 20th at 7:00 and Sunday, May 22 at 2:30. Saturday, May 21st at 7:00 Scenic City Shakespeare proudly presents Neshawn Calloway in her signature solo concert characterizing Bessie Smith’s life and legacy.

Admission is FREE, reservations are recommended. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets- seating is not provided. In the event of rain, performances will be held at The Edney Innovation Center. Visit www.sceniccityshakespeare.org for reservations, vendor sign-up and general information.

Love’s Labour’s Lost follows the King of Navarre and his friends who swear an oath to avoid women and study for three years before the arrival of the Princess of France and her ladies puts their already tenuous vows in jeopardy. With all the wit, wisdom and wordplay expected from the Bard, Shakespeare’s early comedy shines in this new adaptation featuring classic songs by Bessie Smith and Louis Armstrong among other favorites.

Saturday, May 21st, patrons have the opportunity to enjoy Bessie Smith: Empress of the Blues, the highly acclaimed tribute concert developed and performed by Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts vocal music teacher Neshawn Calloway. A legend in her own right, she was named Hamilton County Department of Education teacher of the year in 2013 and received the Outstanding Educator Award from the local chapter of the NAACP in 2014. In 2020, she was a recipient of the Country Music Association Foundation Music Teacher of Excellence Award. In addition to teaching, Calloway has performed locally at Nightfall, Riverbend, and with the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera among others. Scenic City Shakespeare is thrilled to bring this original tribute to audiences at Greenway Farms park.