Scenic City Shakespeare Presents: Malvolio, A Sportful Malice

Scenic City Shakespeare, founded in the fall of 2019, first presented Malvolio, A Sportful Malice in May. Join the original cast LIVE ONLINE once again as part of the Stage on Screen Theatre Fest presented by The City of Santa Clarita, California.Malvolio, the puritanical steward of The Countess Olivia, never lets anyone else have fun. Olivia’s drunken cousin Toby and the maid Maria set Malvolio up to look like an idiot, joined by a fool, a knight, a chef, and a lady in disguise, “Malvolio - A Sportful Malice” is a new adaptation by Scenic City Shakespeare that spotlights the legendary yellow stocking-clad prank from Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night”. The Show will be presented LIVE at 10pm eastern time/7pm pacific.

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Theater & Dance
4234010508
please enable javascript to view
