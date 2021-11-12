Scenic City Shakespeare Presents Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now”

The Common House 1517 Mitchell Avenue Chattanooga, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Scenic City Shakespeare joins over 2,500 theatrical organizations from all 50 states and over 40 countries in producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of November 12, 2021.

Scenic City Shakespeare’s fundraiser performance of All Together Now will be held on Friday, November 12 at Common House No. 3 - Chattanooga. Opened May 2021 in the historic YMCA building on the Southside, Common House is a “contemporary social club designed for connection.” Individual tickets are available for $30 with tables of four for $100. Tickets available presale only at www.sceniccityshakespeare.org.

Theater & Dance
