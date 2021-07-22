Scenic City Sound

We look forward to everyone coming out for "Scenic City Sound" coming to The Commons on Thursday, July 22nd at 7:00 p.m.

Scenic City Sound isn't your grandparents' big band. We focus on the sounds of the 60s & 70s along with classic jazz. We play everything from rock to funk to jazz and more.

For more information, check out:

Band Bio - https://chattanooga.loxi.io/scenic-city-sound-2-8917

https://soundcorps.org/directory/band/scenic-city-lab-band

YouTube logohttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUqY1ZT66SiD0cF29o1YZKw

Facebook logohttps://m.facebook.com/ScenicCitySound/

"Grab blankets or chairs and set up anywhere in or around The Commons to enjoy the concert with your family."

Please understand that Collegedale Credit Union and The Commons will follow the guidance of city officials regarding any need to postpone this event.

For more information on this and upcoming concerts, please visit www.collegedale.org, visit our facebook page (www.facebook.com/Collegedale-Credit-Union-111499710619466), or call 423-396-2101.