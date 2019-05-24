Scenic City Stomp Fest

JJ's Bohemia 231 East Martin Luther King Boulevard , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

The 1st Annual Scenic City Stomp Fest!!! 2 nights of surf and rockabilly tinged rock n roll from some the genres most electrifying bands!!!

Friday May 24th

Skip Frontz Jr. (hip shaking rock n roll/rockabilly)

Rye Baby (surfy, blues heavy rockabilly)

atomic boogie  (hillbilly psychosurf from Atlanta)

Coach N' Commando featuring Matt Witte (finger pickin, hillbilly punk from NJ) 

Saturday May 25th

The Mystery Men? (instrumental surf from Atlanta)

Genki Genki Panic (Kafkaesque post surf/gonk wave) 

Forbidden Waves (garage rock/surf from Athens)

The Mermers (horror surf from FL)

The Katatonics (rockabilly surf from IN)

$10 cover per night.doors at 9pm. Music starts AT 10pm. 21+

JJ's Bohemia 231 East Martin Luther King Boulevard , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
