We are pleased to announce the Fall 2019 Scenic City Supper Club – The Harvest Supper – featuring Chef John Fleer, Executive Chef of Rhubarb, Benne on Eagle, and The Rhu in Asheville, NC, and a five-time James Beard Award semi-finalist for Best Chef: Southeast. Chef Fleer is known for harnessing the seasonality of the North Carolina mountains to create uncomplicated, yet powerful dishes, all while cultivating an environment of community and family in his restaurants.

Taking place on Sunday, November 17 at Miller Plaza in the heart of Chattanooga, guests will be treated to a four-course meal, paired with wines from featured wine professional, Frederick Corriher. Frederick will join the supper club to introduce guests to a collection of authentic selections from his portfolio of French wines.

The evening will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a welcome hour featuring Frederick Corriher wines and select Catawba Brewing Co. beers, and hors d’oeurves prepared by each participating chef; followed by a coursed meal with paired wines. Chef Fleer will lead a collaborative menu alongside Chef Erik Niel of Easy Bistro & Bar and Main Street Meats, award-winning Executive Pastry Chef Kaley Laird of Rhubarb, Benne on Eagle, and The Rhu, Owner & Baker Erik Zilen of Niedlov’s Bakery, and Chef Mariano Cebrian of Panoram Imports. Together, the group will prepare a meal for 150 guests to enjoy.

The full list of participants includes:

A special thanks to all of our sponsors for making The Harvest Supper possible. Supper Club Partners include: Frederick Corriher Wines, The Edwin Hotel, San Pellegrino, Cherokee Distributing (featuring beers from Catawba Brewing Co.), RentAll Store, United States Stove Co., and Solid Rock Live.

Tickets are $170 per person (including all drinks, food, and gratuity). Welcome drinks and hors d’oeuvres will begin 4:30 p.m., followed by supper at 5:30 p.m.