Scenic City Wings

First Tennessee Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings from area restaurants in this blazing annual competition and cast their vote for bragging rights to the Scenic City’s Best Wings of 2019. All ticket sales will directly benefit the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. $10 includes two sample wings from each of the contestants

First Tennessee Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Markets
