Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings from area restaurants in this blazing annual competition and cast their vote for bragging rights to the Scenic City’s Best Wings of 2019. All ticket sales will directly benefit the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. $10 includes two sample wings from each of the contestants
Scenic City Wings
First Tennessee Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
-
ComedyJ. Bliss
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Parties & ClubsThe Colour Invasion
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Dormire
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal and Friends
Monday
-
Kids & FamilyTie Dye at Tennessee Riverpark
-
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatPops on the River
-
Concerts & Live MusicMark Andrew
-
-
This & ThatStar-Spangled Supper
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio