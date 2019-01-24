Scenic City Women’s Network Luncheon

Scenic City Women’s Network (SCWN) invites you to join us for our January luncheon featuring speaker, Dave Worland, President and CEO of Leadership Ministries Worldwide.

David Worland, married to Sally and father to four children and grandfather to seven. Dave serves as an Elder at Rock Creek Fellowship. Experienced president with a demonstrated history of launching, building and strengthening non-profit organizations. He is a strong business professional with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) focused in Human Relations (Non Profit Administration) from High Point University.

Currently serving as President and CEO of Leadership Ministries Worldwide, an international ministry located in Chattanooga equipping leaders worldwide for gospel-centered ministry through effective distribution of the world’s leading Outline Bible Commentary series, The Preacher’s Outline and Sermon Bible. He serves locally on the Board of Salvation Army and nationally on faith-focused community and private foundations.

Join us for this very equipping and empowering message. Meet-up and network with like-minded business individuals and exchange your business cards during networking from 11:30 – Noon. Lunch and program begin at Noon.

Reservation Deadline:

TUESDAY, JANUARY 22 at NOON

To make reservations:

RSVP online: Scwn.org. For more information call: 423.698.6262 or email admin@scwn.org.

COST: $20