The Scenic City Women’s Network Marketplace Luncheon will be held on Thursday, September 27th at the Mountain City Club, featuring speaker, Linda Williams, Life Coach, Walking Wisely.

Linda Williams, MS CPLC, a Certified Professional Life Coach and Relationship Coach Specialist, has been bringing out the best in others for more than 25 years. Having experienced the ups

and downs of life –divorce, being a single mother, remarriage as well as serious health challenges, she is passionate about helping her clients embrace change, envision the future, and fulfill their God-given potential.

With a heart for mentoring, and a passion for relationships, Linda has been applying her MS in Christian Psychological Studies and coaching certifications to make a difference in the lives of

women in a variety of settings including her own coaching practice Walking Wisely Coaching, the church, the non-profit sector, and colleges.

She delights in walking with women in their quest to strengthen their relationship with God, themselves and others. She also finds joy in helping couples whose relationship has gotten off track,

rediscover God’s plan for their marriage and the legacy they desire to leave for their family. Her life is proof that nothing is wasted when God is in the mix!

She and husband, Richard, recently celebrated 32 years together and she is blessed to be called Grand-mama! Join us as she shares “Finding God’s Unfathomable Riches in Relationships”

Networking & registration: 11:30 – Noon

Program and lunch: Noon – 1:00

Reservation deadline is Tuesday, September 25th. Event will be held at the Mountain City Club, 729 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN. To make reservations go online: www.scwn.org or call 423-698-6262. Cost for the luncheon is $20.