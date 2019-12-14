Southern Adventist University’s Symphony Orchestra and choral ensembles will perform on Saturday, December 14, at 4 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. Under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader and Gennevieve Brown-Kibble, Southern’s music groups will present festive works on the theme, “News of Great Joy.”
School of Music Christmas Concert
Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
