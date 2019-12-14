School of Music Christmas Concert

to Google Calendar - School of Music Christmas Concert - 2019-12-14 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - School of Music Christmas Concert - 2019-12-14 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - School of Music Christmas Concert - 2019-12-14 16:00:00 iCalendar - School of Music Christmas Concert - 2019-12-14 16:00:00

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

Southern Adventist University’s Symphony Orchestra and choral ensembles will perform on Saturday, December 14, at 4 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. Under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader and Gennevieve Brown-Kibble, Southern’s music groups will present festive works on the theme, “News of Great Joy.”

Info

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - School of Music Christmas Concert - 2019-12-14 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - School of Music Christmas Concert - 2019-12-14 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - School of Music Christmas Concert - 2019-12-14 16:00:00 iCalendar - School of Music Christmas Concert - 2019-12-14 16:00:00
DI 16.45

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

November 13, 2019

Thursday

November 14, 2019

Friday

November 15, 2019

Saturday

November 16, 2019

Sunday

November 17, 2019

Monday

November 18, 2019

Tuesday

November 19, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours