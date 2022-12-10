School of Music Christmas Concert

× Expand Staff Photographer I Cantori Chamber Choir

Choral ensembles from Southern Adventist University’s School of Music will perform on Saturday, December 10, at 4 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. The evening will feature the Symphony Orchestra, Bel Canto, Die Meistersinger, and I Cantori, under the direction of Gennevieve Brown-Kibble and Laurie Redmer Cadwallader. The concert will feature a collection of Christmas songs themed “Christ was Born to Save”. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.