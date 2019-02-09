School of Music Pops Concert

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music presents an evening of popular music on February 9 at 8 p.m. The concert will include the Wind Ensemble’s performance of Johan de Meji’s Symphony No. 1 “The Lord of the Rings,” a number of Jazz Ensemble selections on the theme “Heavy Weather,” and more from the percussion and choral ensembles. The event will be held in Ackerman Auditorium on Southern’s campus. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880. This concert is free and open to the public.