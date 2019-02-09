Southern Adventist University’s School of Music presents an evening of popular music on February 9 at 8 p.m. The concert will include the Wind Ensemble’s performance of Johan de Meji’s Symphony No. 1 “The Lord of the Rings,” a number of Jazz Ensemble selections on the theme “Heavy Weather,” and more from the percussion and choral ensembles. The event will be held in Ackerman Auditorium on Southern’s campus. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880. This concert is free and open to the public.
School of Music Pops Concert
Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Friday
Sorry, no events.
Saturday
-
Education & LearningCoffee Extraction Basics/Brewing Science
-
Education & LearningLet’s Make Soap
-
Education & LearningA Little Me Time: A Half-Day Workshop
-
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsOvernight Backpacking Class
-
-
This & ThatChattanooga Women’s March Rally
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs Parties & ClubsEDM vs Hip Hop Back to School Party
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicNorth Shore Jazz
-
Concerts & Live MusicSunday Funday with Danimal and Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicMaggie Valley Band
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsOvernight Backpacking Class
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Monday
-
This & ThatSixth Annual MLK Day of Service
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatIce on the Landing
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMatt Downer
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
This & ThatBonneville Icons Tour
-
Education & LearningBeginner Handlettering
-
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicPete Boubel
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Concerts & Live MusicNick Edward Williams
-
ComedyEtta May
Thursday
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Public Speaking
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt