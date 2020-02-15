School of Music Pops Concert

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony, Jazz Ensemble, Steel Drum Ensemble, and Ringtones handbell choir will perform in concert on Saturday, February 15, at 8 p.m. in Ackerman Auditorium. Under the direction of Ken Parsons, Richard Henson, and Laurie Cooper, Southern’s music groups will perform pieces such as Magnolia Star by Steve Danyew, Symphonic Songs for Band by Robert Russell Bennet, and more.

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Concerts & Live Music
