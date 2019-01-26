Scott Mulvahill with Stephen Day
Songbirds North 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Thursday
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
Education & LearningIntroduction to Public Speaking
Friday
Charity & FundraisersDinner and the Arts
Theater & DanceMorning Dance Pants: New Year Winter Wonderland
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Dormire
Saturday
This & ThatWODanooga
Education & Learning This & ThatWinter Writers Workshop
Education & Learning This & ThatPhotography Hike
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsBackcountry Navigation With A Map & Compass - Level 1
Sunday
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Concerts & Live MusicLaura Walker Trio
Concerts & Live MusicLew Card
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Monday
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Concerts & Live MusicDustin Concannon
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
This & ThatChess K-night
Art & ExhibitionsAVA Critique Workshop
This & ThatMission Exchange
Education & LearningNo Pressure: Instant Pot 101
Concerts & Live MusicGino Fanelli
Wednesday
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
Charity & FundraisersHart Gallery Give Back Night
Education & LearningHow to Overcome and Deal with Adversity
Education & LearningLearning in a Winter Welding Class
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys