Scream Break "Maelstrom" Haunt

to

Dread Hollow 321 Browns Ferry Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Special Edition Haunt & Escape Room: Do you have the courage to brave the Maelstrom?

After ruthlessly annihilating the opposing coven of Olivia Von Mason, Mercy Harker ripped Olivia’s dark heart from her chest and feasted on its evil energy, ensuring Olivia will never return. Mercy’s untouchable reign spawns a maelstrom engulfing Dread Hollow and the fog walls of Harbinger Bay.

The vortex threatens to crush Dread Hollow as Mercy struggles to control the dark forces.

WARNING: Extreme Haunt Attraction! Not recommended for children under 12.

Tickets for haunt & escape room on sale NOW at www.dreadhollow.com/tickets

423-821-2544
