Sculpting Demo with Bob Fazio

Our local Renaissance Man, Bob Fazio - sculptor, painter, potter - will be sculpting in clay in our front gallery window. During this demo, he will be adding sculptural elements to one or some of his tallest pots to date. (Last demo, he started a male figure who later became a copper polychromed Cowboy.)

This is a Free event and all masked guests are welcome.

Many Chattanoogans know Bob from his impressive and extensive art careers and influence in our communities. Those of you who haven't met him yet will enjoy is academic but approachable style as he works and happily shares his process.

Drop by between 1 and 4:30 to catch up, or get acquainted with Bob and leave with some insider knowledge of creating beautiful sculptural and functional pottery