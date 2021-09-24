Sculpting the Head with Peter Rubino

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Sculpting the Head with Peter Rubino

September 24-26 | 2021

9:00 am-4:00 pm EST @ Townsend Atelier

Instructor: Peter Rubino

All levels are welcome

Using a fresh and intuitive sculptural language, Rubino will lead students on a technical and artistic journey toward understanding the dynamic and creative forces in larger-than-life-size portrait sculpture. Follow Peter’s step-by-step method of blocking in the foundation, establishing facial planes and capturing the essence and expression associated with the human head. Rubino encourages you to go BIG and develop your own individual artistic style.

Rubino will perform daily demos, lectures, and discussions of hollowing, firing and patina techniques, plus provide individual encouragement and instruction. The clay head will develop in three stages over the course of 3 days. Click the link below to see a detailed daily schedule.

A model will be provided and is included in the workshop fee. There will be a one-hour lunch break each day. Lunch is on your own.

Info

