Get ready for some high-flying family fun Oct. 7, when the skies at the 33-acre Sculpture Fields will be filled with colossal and colorful kites, stunt kites and Rokkaku battle kites at the Sculptures in the Sky event.

Sculpture Fields is partnering with the River City Kites and Chattanooga Presents River Rocks for this free event, which takes place from noon-6 p.m. at 1800 Polk St., which turns off of Main Street on the Southside.

In addition to the kites, visitors will also enjoy performances by Chattanooga Aerials, local food trucks and a beer tent. And it’ll be Chattanooga police officers vs. firefighters with volunteers from the public battling it out and above with Rokkaku fighting kites.

Some kites will be massive, spanning 20 feet, which are so large they must be anchored to the ground. Kids will be able to race parachute-like kites (bols) in what fliers call Running with the Bols. Visitors also will be able to make their own kites for free.

Organizers for the event said they are hoping for ideal kite-flying weather. The best wind is a stable 10-12 mph.

“Kites originated in China where someone might have seen a leaf blowing down the path and thought to attach a string,” said Chuck Jones, owner of the River City Kites. “Kites have developed into a true art form and are now flown all over the world.”

Well-known storyteller, Jim Pfitzer, will be telling the story of Montague Park. Pfitzer is best known for his nature-based tales. His work has been called avant-garde and old fashioned at the same time. He travels the country to perform in theaters, conferences, universities and festivals.