Get ready for some high-flying family fun November 3 when the skies at the 33-acre Sculpture Fields will be filled with colossal and colorful kites, stunt kites and Rokkaku battle kites at the Sculptures in the Sky event.

Sculpture Fields is partnering with River City Kites and Chattanooga Presents River Rocks for this free event, which takes place from noon-6 p.m. at 1800 Polk Street, which turns off of Main Street on the Southside.