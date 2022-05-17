SE TN Transition Fair

to

Orange Grove Center 615 Derby St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

The Arc of TN and the TN Family Support Program at Orange Grove Center are hosting the first annual Southeast Tennessee Transition Fair for students (ages 14+) and recent high school graduates with disabilities. The fair will take place on Tuesday, May 17th in the Orange Grove Center cafeteria from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. This event is free to attend and food will be provided! Community and state agencies will be on site to discuss available resources instrumental in planning life after graduation, including assistive technology, vocational training, day services, post-secondary education, advocacy, conservatorships, recreational opportunities, respite, grants, financial planning, and MORE! Please join us! For more information, or if your agency would like to reserve a table, please email Molly Anderson at manderson@thearctn.org.

Info

Education & Learning
to
