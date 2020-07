Seafood and Music Festival

COME ONE, COME ALL to our festival style band day at Scotties On The River featuring Priscilla and Lil RicKee! This event will take place in the BACK of our parking lot from 5-8 PM.

There will be seafood boil tents, lobster corn dogs and drink tents set up in the parking lot for all attendees.

*PARKING IS FREE*

Masks are required for entry into restaurant and restrooms.

“SEA” YOU THERE!