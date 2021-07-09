Seaside Escape Painting

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

\Seaside Escape Painting

Dreaming of a seaside getaway? You can almost hear the waves gently lapping at the shore in this aerial-view of an umbrella-dotted beach - even from land-locked Chattanooga! Join artist Amy Brauer as she shows how to create your own colorful masterpiece, step-by-step.

New to acrylic painting? No worries! This painting is beginner-friendly.

Includes one 16x20 canvas and all the materials you’ll need to create your own Seaside Escape painting. No sunscreen required. BYO fruity umbrella drinks!

Please note: Acrylic paint stains! Disposable aprons will be provided, but clothes you don’t mind getting paint on, just to be safe. Masks are required, and temperatures will be checked upon arrival.

About the instructor:

Amy Brauer is a native Chattanoogan artist and educator. When she’s not teaching painting, you’ll find her planning parties, cooking Italian food, and creating custom pet portraits. Amy loves painting so much, she always signs her paintings with a kiss!

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Art & Exhibitions
4235212643
to
Google Calendar - Seaside Escape Painting - 2021-07-09 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Seaside Escape Painting - 2021-07-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Seaside Escape Painting - 2021-07-09 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Seaside Escape Painting - 2021-07-09 19:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Friday

June 25, 2021

Saturday

June 26, 2021

Sunday

June 27, 2021

Monday

June 28, 2021

Tuesday

June 29, 2021

Wednesday

June 30, 2021

Thursday

July 1, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours