As the holiday season quickly approaches, RISE Chattanooga will be curating a three-part series of intimate gatherings to creatively raise funds and awareness for some of our local area’s community groups and organizations.

“The Giveback Project is an artistic extension of what our programming and services provide; opportunities to showcase our local creative community members and deliver direct assistance to our communities in need through the arts,” states Shane Morrow, RISE Director. “I know that the holidays are extremely hard for some of our local community members and families, so I wanted to find ways to encourage us all to creatively give back and know that our financial and creative donations were making an impact for all.”

The first installment of the series begins Friday, November 15th beginning at 7pm at the RISE new creative space location located on 804 Central Ave. The featured performance artist will be local creative band, Seaux Chill and friends.

The event will also present a special presentation by 2019 Miss Tennessee, Briana Mason. She is the first African American woman to claim the Miss Tennessee title since the program began in 1938. The Miss America Organization was established in 1921 and continues to be largest provider of scholarships for young women in the United States. She is University of Tennessee-Knoxville alumnus having received a B.A. Degree in Psychology in 2017 and a Master of Science in Elementary Education in 2018. She is a first-grade teacher at Hobgood Elementary School in Murfreesboro, Tn.

Nabil Ince, (pianist) artist name Seaux Chill, is an artist, musician, and educator fusing pillars of black music for a new and unique sound. Chill began playing piano at 6 years old and uses the instrument as the foundation from which his creativity flows. Whether it’s creating, collaborating, learning, teaching, or performing, Chill brings a one of a kind energy and presence to the work he’s involved in. He has his BA in jazz piano from Covenant College and has served as the Artistic Director for a children’s music-ed NPO, East Lake Expression Engine. Through these experiences, Chill has developed a love for helping others evolve and improve on their personal journey as he continues to learn how to do the same. He recently participated in RISE Chattanooga’s Creative Ambassador Program that performed in Wuxi China.

Suggested event ticket donation is $15.00 and all the proceeds will go directly to Advocates for Autism, that was co-founded by Ms Mason. The organization supports causes like scholarship funds and sensory materials for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in Tennessee which the Children’s Hospital in Erlanger is a member.

For more information on the event, please refer to the following link, The Giveback Project Presented by RISE Chattanooga.