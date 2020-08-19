Secret History of the World

A tattered photo... Her Majesty’s Royal Death Ray found in an old cedar chest… An alien-autopsy video shot in the nose of the Great Sphinx with your Grandfather performing the operation? What the...?

Yes, the world is a mysterious place, with a lot of… History. And on Wednesday, August 19th, Improv Chattanooga and a crack team of Improvisors from around the World will be uncovering and exploring that History in a special show that we’re calling, “The Secret History of the World.”

We'll start with some old, grainy photographs (supplied by YOU*)… and then our Improvisors will take the virtual stage and tell you the REAL story behind the photo.

Where will it lead? Who knows? Maybe we'll finally learn why the Falklands were SO important. Or, figure out what made Alexander so Great. Or even work out the Operating System that the Simulation live in actually runs on.

The only way to find out is to join us at 10pm, Wednesday, August 19th as Improv Chattanooga and Extreme Improv Proudly Present, The Secret History of the World!

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/607049186865606/

*To submit a photo for this show, please e-mail it to info@improvchattanooga.com, no later than Sunday, August 16th. You should have the rights to any photo you submit, and photos should not be lewd or incriminating. Photos should be real and NOT Photoshopped or altered in any way. Old, Black & White photos are preferred. Include your name and/or preferred social media handle if you want us to give you a shout out during the show.