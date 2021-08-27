The Secret Sisters

We are so pleased to welcome The Secret Sisters back to Songbirds. The Secret Sisters—Laura and Lydia Rogers—grapple with love and loss on new album Saturn Return, due out February 28, 2020. Saturn Return is the Alabama-based duo’s second release for New West Records. Like its predecessor, 2017’s Grammy-nominated You Don’t Own Me Anymore, the record was produced by Brandi Carlile and Phil and Tim Hanseroth. The elements that made listeners fall in love with the band’s 2010 self-titled debut album—sweet, strong voices, carefully crafted musical arrangements, and soul-baring songwriting—are still present, but there’s also newfound confidence and individuality. The album is named after an astrological occurrence in which the planet Saturn returns to the same place in the sky that it occupied at the moment of a person’s birth. During this phase, which happens approximately every 29 ½ years, said Laura, a woman “comes into her own and has this awakening in herself about who she is as a person. It can also be a very traumatic time where your whole world just seems to radically shift.” “When this is happening, you begin to feel the pressure of time and awareness of your own mortality,” Lydia added. “It brings the important aspects of life into sharper clarity and it centers your mind on what’s really important.”

VIP INFO

One (1) general admission ticket to see The Secret Sisters

VIP early entry into the venue

Exclusive meet & greet with The Secret Sisters

Personal photograph with The Secret Sisters

Access to a private pre-show soundcheck performance by The Secret Sisters

Q&A session with The Secret Sisters

Exclusive tour poster, autographed by Laura & Lydia

Commemorative meet & greet laminate

Limited availability